Bring back corporal punishment, says school’s head boy

Lawson Brown and Bay junior city council leader speaks out to applause at education bill public meeting in New Brighton

12 June 2023
Guy Rogers
Senior Reporter

The head boy of Lawson Brown High School says corporal punishment needs to be reintroduced at schools.

Dressed in his school uniform, with multiple award badges pinned to his lapels, Ronan van der Vaardt, who is also a Nelson Mandela Bay junior councillor, was speaking at the Basic Education Laws Amendment Bill session in a packed Nangoza Jebe Hall in New Brighton on Sunday...

