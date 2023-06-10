×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

WATCH LIVE | The funeral of Eusebius McKaiser

10 June 2023
June 06, 2023.Memorial service of the analyst,broadcaster and author Eusebius Mckaizer at Arena building in Johannesburg.
June 06, 2023.Memorial service of the analyst,broadcaster and author Eusebius Mckaizer at Arena building in Johannesburg.
Image: Freddy Mavunda

"The certainty of death is the cruelest reality of life."

Celebrated broadcaster and analyst, Eusebius McKaiser's funeral is taking place in Grahamstown today.

He passed away on Tuesday, 30 May after a suspected epileptic seizure.

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Eusebius McKaiser Memorial Service
NOT FOR SENSITIVE VIEWERS: CCTV reveals alleged state witness 'execution'

Most Read