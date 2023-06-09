×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Two apartments gutted by fire in Havelock Street

By Ntsikelelo Qoyo - 09 June 2023

A Gqeberha family’s lives were uprooted yesterday after a fire destroyed their home at Rothbury Flats in Havelock Street, Central.

Two flats on the top floor of the double-storey building were gutted...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Eusebius McKaiser Memorial Service
NOT FOR SENSITIVE VIEWERS: CCTV reveals alleged state witness 'execution'

Most Read