Two apartments gutted by fire in Havelock Street
By Ntsikelelo Qoyo - 09 June 2023
A Gqeberha family’s lives were uprooted yesterday after a fire destroyed their home at Rothbury Flats in Havelock Street, Central.
Two flats on the top floor of the double-storey building were gutted...
Two apartments gutted by fire in Havelock Street
A Gqeberha family’s lives were uprooted yesterday after a fire destroyed their home at Rothbury Flats in Havelock Street, Central.
Two flats on the top floor of the double-storey building were gutted...
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
Politics