Truck, municipal vehicle torched as protest widens

A municipal bakkie and private truck were torched late on Thursday on the R367 road in Motherwell during another service delivery strike in the area.
The violence was part of an ongoing strike by Nobankanjani informal settlement residents who have been protesting since Tuesday because of flooding and a lack of electrification of the area.
SAPS public order police and metro police closed the road and were monitoring the situation on Thursday night.
According to police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg, disgruntled residents targeted the road to demand feedback.
“They demanded to meet their councillor, Zwelandile Tsotso, to provide them with feedback on the previous day’s negotiations,” she said.
“A group of protesters went to Addo Road and started throwing stones at a motorist and also set a Nissan NP200 from the municipality alight.
“The SAPS and metro police have closed the road for the safety of the motorists and truck drivers.
“Motorists are advised to use alternative routes.”
Ward 53 councillor Tsotso said the work in the area was delayed due to other strikes which had been happening on the Addo Road since Wednesday.
“Officials from human settlements could not get into the area to drain the flooding on Wednesday because the road was blocked by protests from Ward 54 about electricity disconnections,” Tsotso said.
He said the informal settlement next to the Ikamvelihle area of Motherwell had been flooded since the last major rains.
“We tried to get disaster management to come to assist, but unfortunately that fell through.”
“While we were still organising the drainage, the residents also demanded to be addressed by the political heads for roads, infrastructure and electricity, because they want to know what the plan is for their housing,” Tsotso said.
Late on Tuesday and early Wednesday, the Addo Road was blocked with rocks and burning tyres over the electricity disconnections.
A minibus and a bus were set alight on the R334 and Monument Crossing near NU29.
