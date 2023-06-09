A Hawks tactical operations management section officer was shot and killed in a shoot-out with suspected criminals in Mamelodi on Thursday.
The team was acting on a tip-off about a residence in the area used to store high calibre rifles when a shoot-out ensued. Three suspects were also fatally shot.
Police spokesperson Brig Nomthandazo Mbambo said the members executed an operation on receipt of information regarding illegal firearms kept in a shack at an informal settlement in Lusaka, Mamelodi.
“As they approached the address, the suspects took shots at the members and a shoot-out ensued. Three suspects were fatally shot and one member was fatally wounded. Three rifles and four pistols were seized at the scene,” Mbambo said.
Three suspects dead in shoot-out with Hawks members in Mamelodi, one member dies
