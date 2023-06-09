Three alleged cellphone thieves had their lines cut when they were arrested shortly after a robbery at a store in Govan Mbeki Avenue in Gqeberha on Thursday.
Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said three armed robbers entered the shop at about 4.30pm.
“One suspect, armed with a firearm, pointed it at the staff and smashed the cellphone display cabinet,” she said.
“The suspects took 14 different cellphones and as they were about to exit the shop, the manager ran outside and alerted patrolling Metro Police officers.”
The officers arrested the three suspects and recovered a toy firearm and the stolen cellphones.
The suspects were detained on charges of business robbery and will appear in the Gqeberha magistrate’s court on Monday.
HeraldLIVE
Three suspects armed with toy gun arrested for robbery at Bay store
Image: GARETH WILSON
