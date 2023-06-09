Slain Zwide doctor’s ex-wife in court
Three suspected accomplices in much-loved GP’s cold-blooded murder also behind bars
By Brandon Nel - 09 June 2023
The murder of respected Zwide doctor Bantu Noqekwa took a shocking turn when his ex-wife and mother of his three children, traced to her son’s flat in Cape Town, appeared in a Gqeberha court where she was charged with orchestrating his violent death.
Three other people — suspected of being involved in the orchestration of his fatal shooting at his surgery in Njoli Street — have also since been arrested...
