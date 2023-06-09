Police probe murder of man in North End

Mount Road police detectives are investigating the murder of a man whose body was discovered in North End on Tuesday morning.
In a statement on Friday, police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said the murder had apparently occurred in the early hours of the morning.
“It is alleged that at about 3am on June 6, a witness who was sleeping in Broad Street heard a commotion on the railway lines closer to Paterson Road in North End.
“Fearing for his own safety, he did not intervene and only contacted the police at daylight.
“The body of an unidentified man was found with multiple injuries. He had been beaten to death.”
She said the victim was a coloured male in his 50s.
“He was dressed in a pair of black 'terraPOD' safety boots, a navy tracksuit with three white stripes on both sides, a blue zip-up tracksuit top branded “Hemisphere” and a grey T-shirt.
“The deceased also had three puncture marks on his chest.
Anyone who can assist in tracing his family or who may be able to identify him is urged to contact SA Police Services Mount Road on 041-394-6243, Crime Stop on 08600 10111, or by going to their nearest police station.
Information can also be sent via the MYSAPS App.
