×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Nelson Mandela Bay poised to head Africa’s climate change fightback

City could play pioneering role in this field in future, presidential commission’s head of adaptation says

By Guy Rogers - 09 June 2023

Nelson Mandela Bay is on track to become a continental blueprint for climate resilient cities.

That was the message at a multi-sector workshop hosted by the Presidential Climate Commission at the Eastcape Training Centre on Thursday...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Eusebius McKaiser Memorial Service
NOT FOR SENSITIVE VIEWERS: CCTV reveals alleged state witness 'execution'

Most Read