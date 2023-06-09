×

News

Homeless man ‘kicked to death’ in Central

By Brandon Nel - 09 June 2023
Five people are in police custody after being arrested for allegedly kicking a homeless man to death in Central on Thursday night
Image: FERNANDO GREGORY MILAN/123RF

At least five people have been arrested after a man believed to have been homeless was found beaten to death in Central.

Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said the incident occurred on Thursday at about 10pm.

She said the suspects had allegedly kicked the man repeatedly.

“He then succumbed to his injuries.”

Janse van Rensburg said the five suspects were nabbed at an Engen fuel station shortly after the incident.

The police are investigating the incident.

