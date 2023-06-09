At least five people have been arrested after a man believed to have been homeless was found beaten to death in Central.
Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said the incident occurred on Thursday at about 10pm.
She said the suspects had allegedly kicked the man repeatedly.
“He then succumbed to his injuries.”
Janse van Rensburg said the five suspects were nabbed at an Engen fuel station shortly after the incident.
The police are investigating the incident.
HeraldLIVE
Homeless man ‘kicked to death’ in Central
Image: FERNANDO GREGORY MILAN/123RF
At least five people have been arrested after a man believed to have been homeless was found beaten to death in Central.
Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said the incident occurred on Thursday at about 10pm.
She said the suspects had allegedly kicked the man repeatedly.
“He then succumbed to his injuries.”
Janse van Rensburg said the five suspects were nabbed at an Engen fuel station shortly after the incident.
The police are investigating the incident.
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
Politics