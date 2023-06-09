Gqeberha man sentenced to life for rape of mentally-challenged teen

As National Child Protection Week draws to a close, a 57-year-old Nelson Mandela Bay man has been sentenced to life behind bars after he was found guilty of raping a mentally-challenged teenager.
Mtutuzeli Mazele, of Kuyga, was on Wednesday handed the life sentence by the city's regional court for the March 21 2022 rape of a 15-year-old girl.
Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Renburg said on the day of the incident the teen was visiting a neighbour in the Kuyga area.
According to Janse van Rensburg, after the female neighbour fell asleep at about 7pm, Mazele lured the victim to the kitchen where he undressed and raped her.
Mazele was caught in the act by a witness who arrived at the house and peeped through a keyhole and saw what was happening.
The rape was immediately reported to the teen's family and Mazele was arrested the same night.
He remained in custody until sentencing.
Nelson Mandela Bay district commissioner Maj-Gen Vuyisile Ncata welcomed the sentencing and praised investigating officer detective Constable Samantha Frost of the Family Violence Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit in Gqeberha for securing the maximum sentence.
“As we have just commemorated Child Protection Week, we need to place emphasis on raising awareness on the protection of our children against abuse, exploitation, negligence and all forms of violence.
“Mazele took advantage of a helpless young teenager and it is time for all of us to act together to stop the abuse,” Ncata said.
