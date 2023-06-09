Fight over Papiesfontein bush clearing heats up
More than 1,000m² of vegetation removed for establishment of camping sites and buildings, aerial survey shows
Premium
By Guy Rogers - 09 June 2023
Aerial photographs show a large tract of land has been cleared on Papiesfontein, Jeffreys Bay, the environmentally sensitive piece of land occupied in December by a man claiming it as his ancestral home.
Wayne Petersen, who previously said he intended to establish a Khoi cultural village, this week rejected questions as to why he was clearing the bush, but the conservation groups who have raised concerns about the matter say the activity violates environmental legislation...
Fight over Papiesfontein bush clearing heats up
More than 1,000m² of vegetation removed for establishment of camping sites and buildings, aerial survey shows
Aerial photographs show a large tract of land has been cleared on Papiesfontein, Jeffreys Bay, the environmentally sensitive piece of land occupied in December by a man claiming it as his ancestral home.
Wayne Petersen, who previously said he intended to establish a Khoi cultural village, this week rejected questions as to why he was clearing the bush, but the conservation groups who have raised concerns about the matter say the activity violates environmental legislation...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
Politics