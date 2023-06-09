Eastern Cape Premier Mabuyane amends court papers in SIU battle
By Herald Reporter - 09 June 2023
Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane has amended his court papers in his battle with the SIU after he called President Cyril Ramaphosa's decision to investigate allegations about how he obtained his qualification at the University of Fort Hare as irrational, arbitrary and unlawful.
In papers filed on Thursday in East London, Mabuyane has removed his stance against Ramaphosa's decision and instead wants the courts to rule that the SIU investigation was abusive and unconstitutional. ..
