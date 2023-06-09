×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Eastern Cape Premier Mabuyane amends court papers in SIU battle

By Herald Reporter - 09 June 2023

Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane has amended his court papers in his battle with the SIU after he called President Cyril Ramaphosa's decision to investigate allegations about how he obtained his qualification at the University of Fort Hare as irrational, arbitrary and unlawful.

In papers filed on Thursday in East London, Mabuyane has removed his stance against Ramaphosa's decision and instead wants the courts to rule that the SIU investigation was abusive and unconstitutional. ..

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Eusebius McKaiser Memorial Service
NOT FOR SENSITIVE VIEWERS: CCTV reveals alleged state witness 'execution'

Most Read