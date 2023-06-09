Auditions now open for ‘Hairspray, The Musical’

The PE G&S Society is looking for larger-than-life personalities for their major 2023 production, Hairspray, The Musical.
This Tony Award-winning musical follows the tapping feet of young Tracy Turnblad, a feisty advocate of human rights and the freedom to dance.
Hairspray continues to be one of the most widely produced musicals, not only because of its wit and charm, but also because of the beautiful message of acceptance and progress that it portrays.
Hairspray hits the stage in September and the production will be expertly guided by veteran Bay performer and director Rose Cowpar.
“I’m excited to uncover some amazing new talent during auditions for Hairspray, which holds such a special place in my heart as the first show I saw on Broadway,” Cowpar, who will be bringing 1962 Baltimore to life on stage, said.
Alexander Road High School’s music maestro Dario Broccardo, once again picks up the baton as musical director, ably supported by Joshua de Paula e Silva and Hannah Barth as vocal directors.
The youngest production team member is the exciting and dynamic young choreographer, 17-year-old Ashleigh Maling-Nel, under the mentorship of Carl-Lee Symoné Moodley.
Ashleigh makes her third outing as choreographer for G&S which is unprecedented for someone of her age.
Production manager Leandi Fontini said: “We’re looking for a cast of singers, dancers and actors of all ages, backgrounds and experience levels to fill the lead roles and a large ensemble.
“Apart from the role of Little Inez, we are looking for performers 16 years and older.
“Experience is not essential. We hope to uncover some amazing talent.
“There will be ongoing training and support for everyone involved.”
The search for this vibrant cast begins with singing auditions at the Savoy Theatre on Monday.
Everyone wanting to audition should send their name, age and which role they would like to audition for to pegandssociety@gmail.com to receive the audition pack and a booked time slot for a singing audition.
Successful auditionees, as well as trained dancers, will be asked to return for dance auditions. Everyone must do a singing audition.
HeraldLIVE
Auditions now open for ‘Hairspray, The Musical’
Image: CHRIS GERTSCH
HeraldLIVE
