President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to visit Hammanskraal, north of Pretoria, on Thursday after a cholera outbreak in the area.
Ramaphosa will be accompanied by ministers and deputy ministers, Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi and Tshwane mayor Cilliers Brink.
According to the presidency, Ramaphosa will begin the visit with a stopover at the Rooiwal wastewater treatment plant that will be followed by a community meeting in Hammanskraal.
He is also expected to interact with residents on measures the government is implementing.
The cause of the outbreak has not yet been established but residents have told TimesLIVE they believe it is linked to their long struggle with poor-quality water due to problems with waste treatment.
The government has promised Hammanskraal residents will have potable tap water by March next year. It allocated R4bn for a three-year project to upgrade the water supply system.
Health minister Dr Joe Phaahla said recently the epicentre of the current cholera outbreak is in Kanana, Hammanskraal, where the government has set up a field hospital.
The first reported case in Hammanskraal was a 56-year-old man originally from Giyani, Limpopo, who had been in Musina.
Phaahla said though the direct source of the Hammanskraal cholera outbreak is yet to be established, the search was being widened to check if the transmission was caused through travel.
Ramaphosa to visit Hammanskraal, inspect waterworks improvement plan after cholera outbreak
