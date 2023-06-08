NMU student accused of campus murder to appear in court on Thursday
By Siphokazi Mnyobe - 08 June 2023
A 22-year-old Nelson Mandela University student who allegedly killed a fellow student in her dormitory room at the university’s George campus on Tuesday will appear in court on Thursday on a charge of murder.
The suspect was allegedly still stabbing the 20-year-old woman when other students barged into her room at the female residence upon hearing her cries for help...
