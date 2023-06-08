Man appears for alleged murder of girlfriend on NMU George campus
By Siphokazi Mnyobe - 08 June 2023
A Nelson Mandela University George campus student was allegedly found alone in a room with a knife in his hands, while his girlfriend’s bloodied body lay on the floor, riddled with stab wounds.
The harrowing details emerged as Luyanda Mahlanza, 22, accused of stabbing his 20-year-old fellow student to death on Tuesday, appeared in the George Magistrate’s Court on a charge of murder...
