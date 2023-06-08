Kingswood pupil kick-starting international karate journey
Emily Poultney, 14, representing SA at WUKF World Karate Championship in July
By Tremaine van Aardt - 08 June 2023
After taking up karate as a preschooler, Kingswood College pupil Emily Poultney is proving that the sky is the limit as she will be jetting off to Scotland in July to represent SA at the WUKF World Karate Championship.
The 14-year-old grade 9 pupil will be in Dundee, Scotland, from July 13 to 16 and will be among more than 2,000 competitors representing 40 countries...
After taking up karate as a preschooler, Kingswood College pupil Emily Poultney is proving that the sky is the limit as she will be jetting off to Scotland in July to represent SA at the WUKF World Karate Championship.
The 14-year-old grade 9 pupil will be in Dundee, Scotland, from July 13 to 16 and will be among more than 2,000 competitors representing 40 countries...
