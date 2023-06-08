JUST IN | Ex-wife charged with murder of Zwide doctor
Premium
By Brandon Nel - 08 June 2023
The ex-wife of slain Zwide doctor Bantu Noqekwa, who was fatally shot at his practice last month, made her first appearance in the New Brighton Magistrate’s court on Thursday.
Ethel Mphahlwa Noqekwa, 46, faces a charge of murder for allegedly masterminding Noqekwa's hit murder...
