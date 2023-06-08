×

Judgment in accountant Jonathan Blow’s bail appeal reserved

State opposes bid on suspicion that SPAR theft accused stashed money abroad

08 June 2023
Devon Koen
Court reporter

Convinced that a chartered accountant, accused of stealing more than R52m from at least two supermarkets in Nelson Mandela Bay, likely stashed some of the money abroad, the state has opposed his high court bid to overturn a magistrate’s decision not to grant him bail.

Judgment in the matter was reserved in the Gqeberha high court on Thursday following arguments by the state and the defence...

