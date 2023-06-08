Inquest opened after baby dies at Dora Nginza Hospital
Lobby group probing family’s claims that the infant was given wrong dose of antibiotics
By Brandon Nel - 08 June 2023
An inquest docket has been opened into the death of a four-month-old baby at Dora Nginza Hospital after he slipped into a coma while on a second dose of antibiotics for a suspected kidney or urinary tract infection.
Lobby group Action Society is probing the family’s claims that little Braydon September died after receiving the wrong dose of antibiotics. ..
