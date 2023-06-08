×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Cashier held up by three armed men at Greenacres garage

By Brandon Nel - 08 June 2023
A garage in Greenacres was targeted by three armed thieves on Wednesday
GARAGE ROBBERY: A garage in Greenacres was targeted by three armed thieves on Wednesday
Image: SCREENSHOT

Police are investigating a case of business robbery after three armed men allegedly robbed a petrol station at Greenacres on Wednesday evening.

The incident was caught on CCTV camera.

Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said the armed suspects held up the cashier with a firearm, demanding cash and cigarettes.

“No-one was injured and the suspects fled with an undisclosed amount of cash and cigarettes,” Janse van Rensburg said.

“[The suspects] jumped into a white Toyota Avanza that was parked close by and fled the scene.”

HeraldLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Eusebius McKaiser Memorial Service
NOT FOR SENSITIVE VIEWERS: CCTV reveals alleged state witness 'execution'

Most Read