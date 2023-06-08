Police are investigating a case of business robbery after three armed men allegedly robbed a petrol station at Greenacres on Wednesday evening.
The incident was caught on CCTV camera.
Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said the armed suspects held up the cashier with a firearm, demanding cash and cigarettes.
“No-one was injured and the suspects fled with an undisclosed amount of cash and cigarettes,” Janse van Rensburg said.
“[The suspects] jumped into a white Toyota Avanza that was parked close by and fled the scene.”
HeraldLIVE
Cashier held up by three armed men at Greenacres garage
Image: SCREENSHOT
Police are investigating a case of business robbery after three armed men allegedly robbed a petrol station at Greenacres on Wednesday evening.
The incident was caught on CCTV camera.
Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said the armed suspects held up the cashier with a firearm, demanding cash and cigarettes.
“No-one was injured and the suspects fled with an undisclosed amount of cash and cigarettes,” Janse van Rensburg said.
“[The suspects] jumped into a white Toyota Avanza that was parked close by and fled the scene.”
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
Politics
News
News
Politics