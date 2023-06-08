Bus torched on Addo Road in protest over electricity
Premium
By Simtembile Mgidi and Ntsikelelo Qoyo - 08 June 2023
A minibus and a bus were torched on the Addo Road as informal settlement residents took their frustrations over a lack of electricity to the streets, blockading the road with rocks and burning tyres on Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning.
During the mayhem — which led to the deployment of the Public Order Policing members — disgruntled residents from the Ikamvelihle settlement in Motherwell demanded to meet mayor Gary van Niekerk, but he was at a council meeting for much of the day...
Bus torched on Addo Road in protest over electricity
A minibus and a bus were torched on the Addo Road as informal settlement residents took their frustrations over a lack of electricity to the streets, blockading the road with rocks and burning tyres on Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning.
During the mayhem — which led to the deployment of the Public Order Policing members — disgruntled residents from the Ikamvelihle settlement in Motherwell demanded to meet mayor Gary van Niekerk, but he was at a council meeting for much of the day...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics
News
Politics
News
Politics