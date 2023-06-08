Abandoned African penguin chicks being hand-reared in Nelson Mandela Bay
Premium
By Roslyn Baatjies - 08 June 2023
The recent heavy rains that battered Nelson Mandela Bay and surrounding areas resulted in 39 African penguin chicks being abandoned after their nests on Bird Island were flooded.
Staff at the Southern African Foundation for the Conservation of Coastal Birds’ (Sanccob) Gqeberha centre have being hand-rearing and rehabilitating the chicks since May 16...
Abandoned African penguin chicks being hand-reared in Nelson Mandela Bay
The recent heavy rains that battered Nelson Mandela Bay and surrounding areas resulted in 39 African penguin chicks being abandoned after their nests on Bird Island were flooded.
Staff at the Southern African Foundation for the Conservation of Coastal Birds’ (Sanccob) Gqeberha centre have being hand-rearing and rehabilitating the chicks since May 16...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics
News
Politics
News
Politics