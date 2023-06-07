The Jacob Zuma Foundation said the former president would appeal.
Zuma alleged they had contravened the National Prosecuting Authority Act in that Downer leaked his confidential medical records to Maughan before his application for a postponement of his arms deal-related corruption trial on medical grounds.
Zuma-Sambudla was accused last year of inciting violence against Maughan after the journalist was served a summons.
“It is disheartening to note a tweet made by Zuma’s daughter, Dudu Zuma-Sambudla, which appears to incite violence against Maughan,” said the South African National Editors' Forum at the time.
'What a travesty of justice' — Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla reacts to her father's case being set aside
Reporter
Image: Gallo Images/Papi Morake
Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla has reacted to the Pietermaritzburg high court setting aside former president Jacob Zuma’s private prosecution of senior state advocate Billy Downer and News24 journalist Karyn Maughan.
In a ruling handed down on Wednesday, judges Gregory Kruger, Jacqui Henriques and Thokozile Masipa granted interdicts stopping Zuma from pursuing further legal steps or private prosecutions against Downer and Maughan. Zuma was ordered to pay their legal costs.
“What a travesty of justice,” said Zuma-Sambudla in response to the judgment.
The Jacob Zuma Foundation said the former president would appeal.
Zuma alleged they had contravened the National Prosecuting Authority Act in that Downer leaked his confidential medical records to Maughan before his application for a postponement of his arms deal-related corruption trial on medical grounds.
Zuma-Sambudla was accused last year of inciting violence against Maughan after the journalist was served a summons.
“It is disheartening to note a tweet made by Zuma’s daughter, Dudu Zuma-Sambudla, which appears to incite violence against Maughan,” said the South African National Editors' Forum at the time.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics
Politics
News
Politics
News