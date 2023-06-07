State witness against alleged gang boss dies in hail of bullets
Morne ‘Naykie’ Nel gunned down near Barcelona home after giving damning evidence against murderer Wendell Petersen
Morne “Naykie” Nel testified about fearing for his life and the safety of his family before he turned state witness against the leader of one of the Bay’s most notorious gangs.
And on Monday, Nel, 43, a key witness in the murder trial of alleged gang boss and convicted murderer Wendell Petersen, was shot dead near his Barcelona home...
State witness against alleged gang boss dies in hail of bullets
Morne ‘Naykie’ Nel gunned down near Barcelona home after giving damning evidence against murderer Wendell Petersen
News reporter
Morne “Naykie” Nel testified about fearing for his life and the safety of his family before he turned state witness against the leader of one of the Bay’s most notorious gangs.
And on Monday, Nel, 43, a key witness in the murder trial of alleged gang boss and convicted murderer Wendell Petersen, was shot dead near his Barcelona home...
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics
Politics
News
Politics
Politics