A 2020 assault case against soccer player Thembinkosi Lorch ended with a guilty conviction in the Randburg magistrate’s court on Tuesday.
According to the National Prosecuting Authority, Lorch was found guilty of assaulting his then girlfriend, Fundishwa Nokuphiwa Mathithibala on September 7 2020.
The court found him guilty of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.
“The case relates to a complaint laid with the Midrand police by his girlfriend in September 2020, that resulted in his arrest and subsequent release on bail of R2,000,” said NPA spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane in a statement.
“Fundiswa Nokuphiwa Mathithibala said she was visiting Lorch when he left her at his home to go out with his friend. Mathithibala saw that it was getting late and messaged him to return her car keys,” Mjonondwane added.
“On arrival, an argument ensued and Lorch became violent towards her and started to strangle her, beat her whilst pulling her up and down. She called for help and his friend came to her rescue.”
The NPA said it was the state’s case that the medical evidence presented by Mathithibala corroborated her version of events.
“The accused did not have any injuries which meant that he was the aggressor. The accused and his witness did not create a good impression in court and appeared to be not credible witnesses,” Mjonondwane added.
Lorch is expected in court on July 28 for sentencing.
TimesLIVE
Soccer star Thembinkosi Lorch convicted of beating his girlfriend
Image: Veli Nhlapo
