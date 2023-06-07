Schauderville’s ‘Sakkie’ Barendse being honoured for sporting contribution
By Roslyn Baatjies - 07 June 2023
For years Isaac “Sakkie” Barendse dedicated his time and energy to uplifting the Schauderville community and surrounds through sports before his death in June last year.
Now, in partnership with the department of sport, recreation, arts & culture, the Ward 11 Sports and Recreation Forum has decided to honour his work in a bid to show his family that his legacy has not been forgotten...
