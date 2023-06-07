Despite numerous searches none have been forthcoming in finding Nakane Lizani, 4, who went missing from his Wells Estate home on May 11.
In a bid to ramp up the response from the community, SA Police Service Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offence Unit is offering a cash reward of R50,000 for his safe return or information which would lead them to him.
“Police are now offering a reward to anyone who can assist in finding the child,” police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said.
“The information must lead to a positive outcome — in other words the child must be found, irrespective of the circumstances.”
The preschooler went missing on May 11 at about 3.45pm after he was dropped off at home from day care.
While his mother was busy preparing supper, Lizani was playing outside their house in Ndlovini street with his 10-year-old brother. He has not been seen since.
“ Enquiries were made in the area but no-one could assist with the whereabouts of the boy.
“Numerous search parties were formed and mass searches were conducted with the assistance of various SAPS divisions, community members, local and national media houses, private security companies as well as drones used by a private company to scan the surrounding area of Wells Estate,” Janse van Rensburg said.
At the time of his disappearance he was wearing a black pair of jeans, light coloured T-shirt and a black jacket.
Janse van Rensburg said anyone with information should contact investigating officer detective Mluleki Mhlangani on 079-896-7509 or detective Msuthukazi Nkwenkwezi 082-302-5127, or SAPS Swartkops Station Commander, Lieutenant Colonel John Perils on 082-303-0299.
Police offer R50,000 cash reward for return of Wells Estate boy, 4
