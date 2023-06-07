Nelson Mandela Bay metro to crack down on illegal water sellers
People who buy from unlicensed vendors also face a R3,000 fine
By Herald Reporter - 07 June 2023
The Nelson Mandela Bay municipality has warned residents and businesses who sell water illegally to desist immediately as it intensifies efforts to catch transgressors.
The municipality said it was aware of unregistered service providers selling water illegally across the metro, which has been in the grip of a crippling drought for years...
