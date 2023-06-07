Man pleads guilty to killing mother over money for alcohol
A 41-year-old Gqeberha man has been sentenced to an effective 20 years behind bars after admitting to beating his mother to death after she refused to give him money to buy alcohol.
Sibongile France entered a plea agreement with the state on Tuesday and admitted to the June 23 2022 murder of his 67-year-old mother, Nela Ntombozana Angelina, at her Walmer Township home...
