“Surprising”, “perplexing” and “sponsored anarchy” are just some of the words being associated with the violent protest at the University of Fort Hare on Sunday night.
Twelve students aged between 19 and 22, were arrested on charges of malicious damage to property and burglary after parts of the institution’s indoor sports centre was torched and its cafeteria looted.
It is believed the mayhem started after an internal dispute about examinations.
In Behind The Herald Headlines with Daron Mann this week, we speak to university spokesperson JP Roodt about what is going on at the institution.
“We are not going to rule out what we are looking into, what we call possible sponsored anarchy and sponsored violence,” Roodt says.
“There is a lot happening at the university as you probably know.
“First, there’s a case going on in court where the alleged murderers of university staff are in front of the courts including individuals who launched a failed assassination attempt on the vice-chancellor earlier this year at his residence in Alice.”
Have a listen:
LISTEN | University investigates ‘sponsored anarchy’ after looting chaos
Image: THEO JEPTHA
Have a listen:
