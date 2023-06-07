On Sunday morning, thousands of athletes will lace up their trusty running shoes to take on one of the world’s most gruelling races.
But Graham Wells, a 46-year-old from Pietermaritzburg, will be running barefoot in his seventh Comrades Marathon.
He's running to raise funds for the “Run for a Roof” campaign, a cause that he has been part of since its inception in 2021.
“I used to work for social housing in the UK, which gave me a passion for the homeless but I have always been very passionate about trying to make a difference for the vulnerable or for people less fortunate.”
“From my experience of living in the UK and in Pietermaritzburg, there is a significant need as there isn’t any provision in place — so that’s what inspired me to do it,” he told TimesLIVE on Tuesday.
His dislike for asking people for money or sponsorship spurred him to run the race without shoes.
“I decided I was going to do something different so it would be easier for me to request sponsorship,” Wells said.
The real challenge of running barefoot is not the actual ultra-marathon, he said.
“The worst part is the training. You can’t see where you are putting your feet so you have to be careful of glass and other objects on the side of the road. Races are not so much of an issue because you are running in the middle of the road. You just have to make sure you don’t get cuts or injured. You constantly have to look at the ground. Sometimes you can lose concentration and step on a stone.
“I also have to alternate between training barefoot and with shoes on.”
But he says the reward is worth it.
“I don’t do races for medals. I do it for other people. What makes crossing the finish line sweeter is knowing you have done something to help someone.”
KZN man to run Comrades barefoot to raise funds for Maritzburg's homeless
Run for a Roof, started by One Life Foundation, has raised more than R47,000 to raise awareness of homelessness in Pietermaritzburg.
Wells' fundraising goal is R250,000, which he hopes will help the newly formed PMB Homeless Network to provide a safe, clean, and warm environment for homeless people in the city.
The network is a coalition of organisations that includes Msunduzi Municipality, Business Fighting Crime, local churches, charities, social service providers, activists and volunteers from Pietermaritzburg.
Wells’ fundraising efforts will go towards restoring and repairing a large building that the local municipality has secured for the PMB Homeless Network.
“I think about 2,000 people are living on the streets of Pietermaritzburg, which is not a massive city so there is a huge need for shelter,” he said.
“While this won't be the first homeless shelter in Pietermaritzburg, it will be the first of its kind as individuals will have access to a range of services.”
Wells’ crowdfunding campaign on BackaBuddy is now active.
“Every contribution, big or small, will make a significant impact on the lives of the homeless. Let us show them that they are not alone and that we care.”
