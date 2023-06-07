The longtime partner of late author and political analyst Eusebius McKaiser has promised “always do right by him” and never forget him as he closed the celebrated broadcaster's memorial service with a moving tribute.
Nduduzo Nyanda was one of the last speakers on Tuesday at the service, which was hosted by Arena Holdings, where the author was a contributing columnist and a podcaster.
McKaiser died last week Tuesday after an epileptic seizure. He was 45.
Nyanda began his tribute with a moving poem titled Heart, written by a friend of McKaiser's.
Sharing their love story, Nyanda said after two weeks of dating, he told McKaiser that he was his soul mate.
“And being the logical person that he was, he told me not to be irrational,” Nyanda affectionately recalled to laughter.
Nyanda shared snippets from their relationship, telling mourners that he'll miss their Sunday nights and their rituals as a couple.
“As spontaneous a person as he was, I always knew what he wanted ... to rush home and watch Date My Family or Idols. If I hadn't cooked, it would be followed by Uber eats and many desserts.
“I'll miss his cheesy music and love of 80s music and I think, most importantly, what I'll miss is knowing I had somebody who loved fully and gave of himself fully.”
‘I’ll continue doing right by you,’ vows Eusebius McKaiser’s partner in moving tribute
Reporter
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
The longtime partner of late author and political analyst Eusebius McKaiser has promised “always do right by him” and never forget him as he closed the celebrated broadcaster's memorial service with a moving tribute.
Nduduzo Nyanda was one of the last speakers on Tuesday at the service, which was hosted by Arena Holdings, where the author was a contributing columnist and a podcaster.
McKaiser died last week Tuesday after an epileptic seizure. He was 45.
Nyanda began his tribute with a moving poem titled Heart, written by a friend of McKaiser's.
Sharing their love story, Nyanda said after two weeks of dating, he told McKaiser that he was his soul mate.
“And being the logical person that he was, he told me not to be irrational,” Nyanda affectionately recalled to laughter.
Nyanda shared snippets from their relationship, telling mourners that he'll miss their Sunday nights and their rituals as a couple.
“As spontaneous a person as he was, I always knew what he wanted ... to rush home and watch Date My Family or Idols. If I hadn't cooked, it would be followed by Uber eats and many desserts.
“I'll miss his cheesy music and love of 80s music and I think, most importantly, what I'll miss is knowing I had somebody who loved fully and gave of himself fully.”
In loving memory of Eusebius McKaiser 28 March 1979 - 30 May 2023
Nyanda closed his tribute with a promise to McKaiser: “I will always be my authentic self, to try and live as fully and love as honestly as you did”, and to continue reading books.
“I'll continue doing right by you, immortalising you and never forgetting you. But most importantly, I promise to never accept mediocrity, because that is who you were,” he said.
Friends, colleagues and family members spent most of the day paying tribute to the man they labelled a brilliant, “intellectual rock star”, a fierce debater who was passionate about reading and, according to his friends, was always up for a good gossip.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics
Politics
News
Politics
Politics