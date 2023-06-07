Family seeks answers after woman dies of septicaemia
Health department investigating unsuccessful appendicitis operation on Andiswa Vulani, 26, at Livingstone Hospital
Premium
By Brandon Nel - 07 June 2023
A grieving family is on a desperate mission to find answers after their loved one went into Livingstone Hospital for suspected appendicitis but later, with a long cut down her abdomen, died of septicaemia.
Andiswa Vulani, 26, was admitted to hospital on March 22 after she complained of stomach pains...
Family seeks answers after woman dies of septicaemia
Health department investigating unsuccessful appendicitis operation on Andiswa Vulani, 26, at Livingstone Hospital
A grieving family is on a desperate mission to find answers after their loved one went into Livingstone Hospital for suspected appendicitis but later, with a long cut down her abdomen, died of septicaemia.
Andiswa Vulani, 26, was admitted to hospital on March 22 after she complained of stomach pains...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics
Politics
News
Politics
Politics