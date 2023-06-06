Mourners gather in Johannesburg on Tuesday to remember broadcaster and author Eusebius McKaiser.
TimesLIVE reported that McKaiser died after suffering a suspected epileptic seizure.
The service honouring McKaiser's life will be live-streamed on the TimesLIVE YouTube channel.
TimesLIVE
WATCH LIVE | Eusebius McKaiser memorial service
Image: GALLO IMAGES/ OUPA BOPAPE
Mourners gather in Johannesburg on Tuesday to remember broadcaster and author Eusebius McKaiser.
TimesLIVE reported that McKaiser died after suffering a suspected epileptic seizure.
The service honouring McKaiser's life will be live-streamed on the TimesLIVE YouTube channel.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics
Politics
Politics
Politics
News