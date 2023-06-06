×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

WATCH LIVE | Eusebius McKaiser memorial service

By TIMESLIVE - 06 June 2023
Celebrated author and political analyst Eusebius McKaiser died last Tuesday.
Celebrated author and political analyst Eusebius McKaiser died last Tuesday.
Image: GALLO IMAGES/ OUPA BOPAPE

Mourners gather in Johannesburg on Tuesday to remember broadcaster and author Eusebius McKaiser.

TimesLIVE reported that McKaiser died after suffering a suspected epileptic seizure.

The service honouring McKaiser's life will be live-streamed on the TimesLIVE YouTube channel.

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

NOT FOR SENSITIVE VIEWERS: CCTV reveals alleged state witness 'execution'
New force for frontline staff safety and curtailing theft revealed in Cape Town

Most Read