Streaming platform Showmax says it has recently discovered that a number of subscriber login details have been hacked.
Showmax said an unknown party published the details on a fake website.
“As soon as we were notified about this, our cybersecurity team initiated an investigation to assess the scope and nature of the incident.
“Our initial investigation showed some of our customers’ emails and passwords were compromised. However, customer financial information remains secure.”
Showmax did not say how many of its customers' emails and passwords were compromised. However, MyBroadband said it recently discovered a post on a hacker forum claiming to offer more than 27,000 Showmax usernames and passwords.
Showmax said the affected data was no longer available online and affected customers had been notified and advised to reset their passwords.
The platform said protecting the security and privacy of its consumers was a priority.
“This was an external incident and there was no breach of Showmax’s databases.
“We adhere to privacy regulations and are committed to improving our security measures to protect our customers’ information. We are taking all necessary steps to ensure the continued safety of your data. We will keep you updated on any developments,” Showmax said.
TimesLIVE
Showmax admits number of subscriber login details were hacked
Reporter
Image: 123RF/WELCOMIA
Streaming platform Showmax says it has recently discovered that a number of subscriber login details have been hacked.
Showmax said an unknown party published the details on a fake website.
“As soon as we were notified about this, our cybersecurity team initiated an investigation to assess the scope and nature of the incident.
“Our initial investigation showed some of our customers’ emails and passwords were compromised. However, customer financial information remains secure.”
Showmax did not say how many of its customers' emails and passwords were compromised. However, MyBroadband said it recently discovered a post on a hacker forum claiming to offer more than 27,000 Showmax usernames and passwords.
Showmax said the affected data was no longer available online and affected customers had been notified and advised to reset their passwords.
The platform said protecting the security and privacy of its consumers was a priority.
“This was an external incident and there was no breach of Showmax’s databases.
“We adhere to privacy regulations and are committed to improving our security measures to protect our customers’ information. We are taking all necessary steps to ensure the continued safety of your data. We will keep you updated on any developments,” Showmax said.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics
News
Politics
World
News