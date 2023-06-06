×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Self-confessed murderer handed 20-year sentence

Premium
06 June 2023
Devon Koen
Court reporter

Self-confessed murderer Asheeka Abrahams has been sentenced to an effective 20 years behind bars. 

On Monday, Gqeberha high court judge Vuyokazi Noncembu sentenced the widowed mother of three to 15 years for murder as well as 15 years for robbery with aggravating circumstances. ..

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

NOT FOR SENSITIVE VIEWERS: CCTV reveals alleged state witness 'execution'
New force for frontline staff safety and curtailing theft revealed in Cape Town

Most Read