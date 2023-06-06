Mbalula 'shocked' US has not recalled Ambassador Brigety
The US should have long recalled its ambassador to Pretoria over the diplomatic row he caused.
It was shocking that Ambassador Reuben E Brigety II was still in the country, said ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula...
Mbalula 'shocked' US has not recalled Ambassador Brigety
Journalist
The US should have long recalled its ambassador to Pretoria over the diplomatic row he caused.
It was shocking that Ambassador Reuben E Brigety II was still in the country, said ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics
Politics
Politics
Politics
News