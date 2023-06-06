×

Mbalula 'shocked' US has not recalled Ambassador Brigety

06 June 2023
Kgothatso Madisa
Journalist

The US should have long recalled its ambassador to Pretoria over the diplomatic row he caused.

It was shocking that Ambassador Reuben E Brigety II was still in the country, said ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula...

