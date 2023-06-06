Man, 43, gunned down in suspected gang attack

A man was gunned down in an apparent gang-related attack in Nelson Mandela Bay on Monday afternoon.
The 43-year-old was shot multiple times in Barcelona, in the metro’s northern areas, at about 4.15pm.
Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse Van Rensburg confirmed the incident.
“It is alleged that the deceased and two friends were in Scorpion Street, Barcelona, driving in a Ford bakkie.
“As they turned into a cul de sac, a white Chev Aveo followed them,” Janse van Rensburg said.
“Two suspects got out of the Aveo and fired multiple shots at the deceased and his friends.”
She said the man succumbed to his wounds at the scene.
“One of his friends was [wounded] and taken to hospital for further treatment, while the second friend escaped unharmed.
“After the shooting, the suspects fled in the Aveo,” Janse van Rensburg said, adding that the motive for the shooting had not yet been established.
Cases of murder and attempted murder were being investigated by the Gelvandale police.
