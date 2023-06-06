Good Samaritans help desperately ill Motherwell mom to breathe easier again
By Brandon Nel - 06 June 2023
A Motherwell woman who grabbed headlines after she spent the night at a police station because she was unable to power her oxygen tank at home during load-shedding, can finally breathe a sigh of relief thanks to some good Samaritans.
The 39-year-old sobbed with relief and gratitude when she was told on Monday that AfriForum had decided to donate a battery pack and inverter to her cause...
