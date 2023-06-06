×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Good Samaritans help desperately ill Motherwell mom to breathe easier again

Premium
By Brandon Nel - 06 June 2023

A Motherwell woman who grabbed headlines after she spent the night at a police station because she was unable to power her oxygen tank at home during load-shedding, can finally breathe a sigh of relief thanks to some good Samaritans.

The 39-year-old sobbed with relief and gratitude when she was told on Monday that AfriForum had decided to donate a battery pack and inverter to her cause...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

NOT FOR SENSITIVE VIEWERS: CCTV reveals alleged state witness 'execution'
New force for frontline staff safety and curtailing theft revealed in Cape Town

Most Read