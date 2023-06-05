Rise in teenage pregnancies triggers alarm bells
More than 80 Eastern Cape schoolgirls — including 14 from Bay — fall pregnant in just five months
By Brandon Nel - 05 June 2023
There is growing concern after it emerged that more than 80 schoolchildren in the Eastern Cape fell pregnant in the first five months of the academic year.
About a sixth were from Nelson Mandela Bay, the provincial department of education said...
