Rise in teenage pregnancies triggers alarm bells

More than 80 Eastern Cape schoolgirls — including 14 from Bay — fall pregnant in just five months

By Brandon Nel - 05 June 2023

There is growing concern after it emerged that more than 80 schoolchildren in the Eastern Cape fell pregnant in the first five months of the academic year.

About a sixth were from Nelson Mandela Bay, the provincial department of education said...

