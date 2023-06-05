×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Man caught hiding at garage leads to recovery of perlemoen worth R1m

By Herald Reporter - 05 June 2023
A total 17 bags of perlemoen containing 5,810 units, confiscated by police near Makhanda
HUGE HAUL: A total 17 bags of perlemoen containing 5,810 units, confiscated by police near Makhanda
Image: SUPPLIED

A 46-year-old suspect, found hiding at a petrol station after he crashed his vehicle, led to the recovery of perlemoen worth more than R1m, and the man’s arrest.

According to police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu, on Saturday, at about 10pm, information was relayed about a white Toyota bakkie travelling on the R350 road, allegedly transporting perlemoen.

While the SA Police Service Grahamstown K9 unit in Makhanda were patrolling the route, they found the vehicle about 27km from Makhanda.

The vehicle had been involved in an accident and was abandoned.

The unit’s off-duty Sergeant Anthony Benade, assisted by the SAPS Grahamstown Crime Prevention Unit, drove to the nearest hospital to make inquiries, and after establishing that no-one was brought in for treatment, contacted the ambulance services, which informed them that the suspect was dropped off at a garage as he had indicated that he did not require treatment.

“Members proceeded to the garage and found the suspect hiding in a room.

“He was taken back to the accident scene. Nothing was found in the vehicle, however, when members started searching the immediate vicinity, they found 17 bags of perlemoen [5,810 units] hidden underneath cardboard boxes.

“The estimated street value of the protected molluscs is R1m.

“It is further alleged the perlemoen was destined for Bloemfontein from Gqeberha,” Naidu said.

The suspect was detained on a charge of possession of perlemoen and is expected to appear in court this week.

Sarah Baartman District Commissioner Major-General Zolani Xawuka commended the teamwork between the various police units.

“We are warning criminals who use our roads to conduct their illegal trade that we are alert and will not hesitate to arrest and confiscate their goods.

“We will continue in our efforts to topple these organised syndicates whose activities also impact on serious and violent crimes.

“The exceptional work done by our teams sends a clear message to criminals that we are not sleeping,” Xawuka said.

HeraldLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

NOT FOR SENSITIVE VIEWERS: CCTV reveals alleged state witness 'execution'
New force for frontline staff safety and curtailing theft revealed in Cape Town

Most Read