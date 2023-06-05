Man caught hiding at garage leads to recovery of perlemoen worth R1m

A 46-year-old suspect, found hiding at a petrol station after he crashed his vehicle, led to the recovery of perlemoen worth more than R1m, and the man’s arrest.
According to police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu, on Saturday, at about 10pm, information was relayed about a white Toyota bakkie travelling on the R350 road, allegedly transporting perlemoen.
While the SA Police Service Grahamstown K9 unit in Makhanda were patrolling the route, they found the vehicle about 27km from Makhanda.
The vehicle had been involved in an accident and was abandoned.
The unit’s off-duty Sergeant Anthony Benade, assisted by the SAPS Grahamstown Crime Prevention Unit, drove to the nearest hospital to make inquiries, and after establishing that no-one was brought in for treatment, contacted the ambulance services, which informed them that the suspect was dropped off at a garage as he had indicated that he did not require treatment.
“Members proceeded to the garage and found the suspect hiding in a room.
“He was taken back to the accident scene. Nothing was found in the vehicle, however, when members started searching the immediate vicinity, they found 17 bags of perlemoen [5,810 units] hidden underneath cardboard boxes.
“The estimated street value of the protected molluscs is R1m.
“It is further alleged the perlemoen was destined for Bloemfontein from Gqeberha,” Naidu said.
The suspect was detained on a charge of possession of perlemoen and is expected to appear in court this week.
Sarah Baartman District Commissioner Major-General Zolani Xawuka commended the teamwork between the various police units.
“We are warning criminals who use our roads to conduct their illegal trade that we are alert and will not hesitate to arrest and confiscate their goods.
“We will continue in our efforts to topple these organised syndicates whose activities also impact on serious and violent crimes.
“The exceptional work done by our teams sends a clear message to criminals that we are not sleeping,” Xawuka said.
HeraldLIVE
Man caught hiding at garage leads to recovery of perlemoen worth R1m
Image: SUPPLIED
A 46-year-old suspect, found hiding at a petrol station after he crashed his vehicle, led to the recovery of perlemoen worth more than R1m, and the man’s arrest.
According to police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu, on Saturday, at about 10pm, information was relayed about a white Toyota bakkie travelling on the R350 road, allegedly transporting perlemoen.
While the SA Police Service Grahamstown K9 unit in Makhanda were patrolling the route, they found the vehicle about 27km from Makhanda.
The vehicle had been involved in an accident and was abandoned.
The unit’s off-duty Sergeant Anthony Benade, assisted by the SAPS Grahamstown Crime Prevention Unit, drove to the nearest hospital to make inquiries, and after establishing that no-one was brought in for treatment, contacted the ambulance services, which informed them that the suspect was dropped off at a garage as he had indicated that he did not require treatment.
“Members proceeded to the garage and found the suspect hiding in a room.
“He was taken back to the accident scene. Nothing was found in the vehicle, however, when members started searching the immediate vicinity, they found 17 bags of perlemoen [5,810 units] hidden underneath cardboard boxes.
“The estimated street value of the protected molluscs is R1m.
“It is further alleged the perlemoen was destined for Bloemfontein from Gqeberha,” Naidu said.
The suspect was detained on a charge of possession of perlemoen and is expected to appear in court this week.
Sarah Baartman District Commissioner Major-General Zolani Xawuka commended the teamwork between the various police units.
“We are warning criminals who use our roads to conduct their illegal trade that we are alert and will not hesitate to arrest and confiscate their goods.
“We will continue in our efforts to topple these organised syndicates whose activities also impact on serious and violent crimes.
“The exceptional work done by our teams sends a clear message to criminals that we are not sleeping,” Xawuka said.
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics
Politics
Politics
News
Politics