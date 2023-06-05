A joint law enforcement effort to find a 17-year-old Pietermaritzburg boy kidnapped 12 days ago had a happy ending on Monday when the teen was reunited with his family.
The Hawks members from Pietermaritzburg serious organised crime investigation working with crime intelligence, the special task force and private security companies arrested seven suspects aged between 25 and 41, who allegedly demanded R11.5m from the matric teen's family.
Hawks KwaZulu-Natal spokesperson Lt-Col Simphiwe Mhlongo said the teen was driving on Brixham Road at Raisethorpe in Pietermaritzburg when he was stopped by the suspects who pretended to be police officers.
“They took him out of his vehicle and fled the scene. Later, the suspects demanded R11.5m from the family. A case of kidnapping was reported at Mountain Rise police station and the docket was allocated to Hawks members for investigation.”
He said on Thursday, Hawks members from Pietermaritzburg and Durban, with crime intelligence and private security company officers, arrested two suspects at Brookside Mall.
They found a vehicle allegedly used in the kidnapping.
“Yesterday [Sunday], members resumed their operation and managed to find the victim at Umzinto. Five more suspects were arrested and charged for kidnapping,” he said.
Radley Govender of RCZ Security said police and private security were determined to work together to find the teen and more arrests were expected.
The men are expected to appear in the Pietermaritzburg magistrate’s court on Wednesday.
The first two suspects briefly appeared in court on Monday and were remanded. They will appear for a bail application on June 13.
Kidnappers who wanted R11.5m for missing PMB teen arrested
Image: 123RF/Belchonok
