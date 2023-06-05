Thousands of people attended an annual festival in Nelson Mandela Bay on Sunday to celebrate and welcome the start of the humpback whale migration season.
The Welcoming the Whales to Algoa Bay Festival, started six years ago, celebrates the humpback whales — named due to their distinctive hump — on their northerly migration from Antarctica.
Sunday’s event, hosted at the Willows Resort on Marine Drive, included lectures on whale-related topics by various professionals, held in the resort’s function room.
Activities on offer ranged from trail runs and guided nature walks with the dendrological society, to exhibits coupled with interactive drumming and live music.
Co-organiser of the whale fest and chair of Discover Mandela Bay, Andrew Stewart, said the weather delivered a perfect day out.
“We estimate about 2,500 people have visited so far,” Stewart said.
“Whales have been spotted today [Sunday] from the lawns overlooking the ocean and this is what it’s about ... a fun family outing celebrating the arrival of the whales.”
Stewart said a myriad food trucks and a bar kept everyone fed and hydrated.
“Vehicle displays and children’s activities were also available.”
There are 14 different populations of humpbacks globally.
One of these travel up the African coast, and usually start arriving in Algoa Bay from the end of May.
HeraldLIVE
Fun-filled day at annual whale fest
Image: WERNER HILLS
Thousands of people attended an annual festival in Nelson Mandela Bay on Sunday to celebrate and welcome the start of the humpback whale migration season.
The Welcoming the Whales to Algoa Bay Festival, started six years ago, celebrates the humpback whales — named due to their distinctive hump — on their northerly migration from Antarctica.
Sunday’s event, hosted at the Willows Resort on Marine Drive, included lectures on whale-related topics by various professionals, held in the resort’s function room.
Activities on offer ranged from trail runs and guided nature walks with the dendrological society, to exhibits coupled with interactive drumming and live music.
Co-organiser of the whale fest and chair of Discover Mandela Bay, Andrew Stewart, said the weather delivered a perfect day out.
“We estimate about 2,500 people have visited so far,” Stewart said.
“Whales have been spotted today [Sunday] from the lawns overlooking the ocean and this is what it’s about ... a fun family outing celebrating the arrival of the whales.”
Stewart said a myriad food trucks and a bar kept everyone fed and hydrated.
“Vehicle displays and children’s activities were also available.”
There are 14 different populations of humpbacks globally.
One of these travel up the African coast, and usually start arriving in Algoa Bay from the end of May.
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics
News
Politics
Politics
Politics