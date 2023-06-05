Delays in resolving cases of suspended Bay officials costing ratepayers R11.5M and counting
By Andisa Bonani - 05 June 2023
A dozen Nelson Mandela Bay metro officials who were placed on suspension, some since June 2021, continue to enjoy their full salaries at ratepayers’ expense while the city drags its feet in concluding their cases.
The 12 suspended officials had cost the city a whopping R11.5m by March 31 while sitting at home, with no clear indication as to when their cases would be finalised...
