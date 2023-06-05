Bitou mayoral golf day raises funds for charities

The grand sum of R80,000 was raised at the 2023 annual Bitou mayoral golf tournament at the weekend — though it is a far cry from the R100,000 raised in 2022.
The fundraising event, which took place on Friday, aims to help some of Bitou’s charities and projects.
In 2022, the money raised was used to buy stationery and school shoes for disadvantaged pupils through the mayor’s Back to School programme.
It also assisted in building wheelchair ramps at some of Plettenberg Bay’s beaches.
The second privately-funded Bitou mayoral golf tournament, in collaboration with Raw Africa Boutique Collection, raised funds by attracting various companies and golfers from the Garden Route, and included a gala evening.
Player Gerhard van der Westhuizen, from The Biltong Boutique team, thanked the mayor and his team for putting on a fantastic golf day.
“We had a lot of fun. It was tough but we really enjoyed it.”
Van der Westhuizen said it felt fabulous to be part of a charity event and trusted the money raised would go to the relevant causes and make a big difference in people’s lives.
“We are all about change and the uplifting of our city and community.”
The event started with a gala dinner at Sky Villa Boutique Hotel on Thursday evening before a morning of golf at the Plettenberg Bay Country Club on Friday, where 64 players competed.
Bitou mayor Dave Swart said it had been a pleasure to host the event again, without using municipal funds.
“It feels good to be in a position to help our youth advance themselves in their various activities.
“This means we are able to help the poorest of the poor, and this could see the trajectory of their lives changed for the better.”
Plettenberg Bay Country Club GM Tyler Chislett said the club had jumped at the opportunity to help the mayor’s office.
“The golf day is in line with the club’s strategy of [uplifting our country].
“We are hoping to achieve this through our development programme that aims to attract all children from different communities in Bitou,” he said.
