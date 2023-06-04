NMU comes out tops in global Impact Rankings

Nelson Mandela University once again shone in the global Times Higher Education Impact Rankings after being recognised for some of its research, stewardship, outreach and teaching efforts as aligned to the Sustainable Development Goals.
The university ranked highly in the categories Quality Education, Life Below Water and Life on Land, emerging among the leading institutions in SA and Africa overall in the annual ratings.
“NMU performed exceptionally well in Times Higher Education’s 2023 Impact Rankings, once again confirming its position as an emerging fast track leader in sustainability sciences on the African continent,” research, innovation and internationalisation deputy vice-chancellor Dr Thandi Mgwebi said.
The rankings use carefully calibrated indicators to assess universities against the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals, comparing institutions across four broad areas: research, stewardship, outreach and teaching.
A record number of 1,700 institutions worldwide submitted data for participation in the 2023 rankings.
For the third consecutive year, Life Below Water was NMU’s flagship, with it rated 86th globally out of 504 institutions across 79 countries.
The university also emerged as the leading institution in this category in SA and the African continent overall.
NMU also performed strongly in Life on Land, ranking in the 100 to 200 range out of 586 institutions from 80 countries, and emerging as the second-ranked institution in SA.
Most impressive for NMU was being ranked in the 101-200 range for Quality Education out of 1,304 universities from 109 countries which submitted their data.
Among SA universities, NMU ranked second.
Times Higher Education measures universities’ contribution to early years and lifelong learning, pedagogy research, and commitment to inclusive education.
NMU acting deputy vice-chancellor, Dr Muki Moeng, said the institution’s quality of education was underpinned by its educational philosophy of a humanising pedagogy.
“Our efforts are intentional and deliberate as we adopt a scholarly approach towards learning and teaching, in general, and curriculum transformation, in particular,” Moeng said.
“Our student-centric approach enables us to provide our students with a holistic student experience for success.
“Furthermore, we have well-qualified academics who are dedicated and committed in fulfilling our mission of liberating the human potential.”
Overall, NMU was ranked among the top six universities in SA, along with the universities of Johannesburg, Pretoria, Cape Town, Western Cape and Wits.
Mgwebi said: “These achievements confirm NMU is well on its way to reaching its goals in not only its traditional areas of strength [Life Below Water and Life on Land] but also in becoming an inclusive institution committed to lifelong learning and addressing issues of inequality in SA, on the continent and globally.”
NMU comes out tops in global Impact Rankings
Image: NMU/FACEBOOK
