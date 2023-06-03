Rescue services in Gqeberha are pulling out all the stops to find a man who was swept out to sea by rip currents during a work outing on Friday.
Rescue services searching for man swept out to sea during work outing in Gqeberha
Image: 123RF/Paul Fleet
Rescue services in Gqeberha are pulling out all the stops to find a man who was swept out to sea by rip currents during a work outing on Friday.
Justin Erasmus, the National Sea Rescue Service Institute (NSRI) station commander in Gqeberha, said his team was alerted to a drowning incident at Maitland Beach at about 1.38pm on Friday.
NSRI swimmers, assisted by police, city fire and rescue services, Nelson Mandela Bay (NMB) life guards, Coastal Water Rescue and the EMS/AMS Skymed rescue helicopter, responded.
“An extensive air, sea and shoreline search was conducted for a 22-year-old male from the Eastern Cape, who was missing in the surf line. NMB lifeguards and Coastal Water Rescue swimmers conducted sweeping line free-dive search efforts,” said Erasmus.
“It appears that two buses carrying employees of a local company had come to the beach for a function. Three friends, who are students employed by the company, had reportedly waded into the water before the 22-year-old man had waded in beyond being able to stand and was caught by rip currents and swept out to sea and disappeared.”
Despite the extensive search, there was no sign of the missing man, said Erasmus.
“An investigation has been opened by police,” he said.
“Police divers are continuing in an ongoing search. Thoughts are with the family and friends of the missing man in this difficult time.”
