×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Wardle duped clients with her titles, says legal body official

Premium
02 June 2023
Devon Koen
Court reporter

From the onset, fraud accused Brenda Wardle duped potential clients by purporting to be an admitted attorney by referring to herself as the head of legal services at a consultancy firm.

This is according to provincial director of the Legal Practice Council (LPC) Alfred Hona, who was testifying in the commercial crimes court on behalf of the state on Thursday...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

NOT FOR SENSITIVE VIEWERS: CCTV reveals alleged state witness 'execution'
New force for frontline staff safety and curtailing theft revealed in Cape Town

Most Read